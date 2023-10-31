For colder weather, try Samin Nosrat's 5 most comforting dishes

Samin Nosrat has had a meteoric rise in years, aided by the immense success of her cookbook and Netflix show of the same name, "Salt Fat Acid Heat." Her intelligence and kindness, unassumingly relatable nature and genial humor have endeared her to leagues of fans — but it's primarily her exceptionally delicious (and clearly rigorously tested) recipes that have made her so widely respected.

As the weather continues to cool and we enter holiday season, Nosrat's recipes are excellent options for a warming, filling lunch on a dreary Saturday afternoon or an especially cozy meal on a blustery, rainy Tuesday night.

Peruse these options, do some food shopping and let Samin take you to a wonderfully comfy place with these A+ recipes.

01 Buttermilk Marinated Roast Chicken Unquestionably Nosrat's most generally agreed upon "best recipe," this is a surefire winner. The buttermilk lends a subtle tartness and acidic bite to the chicken , which will be almost alarmingly moist — trust me. I wasn't totally sure how this would turn out, seeing as it seems like a ton of buttermilk and a touch of salt and . . . not much else, but Samin knows what she's doing. This chicken will blow away anyone you serve it to, rest assured. Simplicity can be perfection and this is recipe is a perfect example of that.

03 Farro e Pepe This recipe — a take on the splendid and ubiquitous Roman dish cacio e pepe — features farro instead of pasta and is a bit more streamlined than the traditional recipe, which can often accidentally result in a messy, clumpy amalgamation of water and grated cheese instead of a silky, viscous sauce. Nosrat's technique allows for an easier approach and a more toothsome bite, still featuring the familiar flavors of cacio e pepe that is grounded by the chew of the farro. Toss in whatever cheese you have on hand — they'll all be delicious.

04 Tahdig This Persian classic might be the single best way to make rice. With only five ingredients, you'll be astonished at the end result of perfectly crisped, exceptionally cooked rice. The instructions are rather long, but be sure to read every word: Once you get the technique down, you'll be thrilled and be able to whip up this gem any day of the week. It's also a showstopper and helps to reframe rice from mere side dish to something really special.