For colder weather, try Samin Nosrat's 5 most comforting dishes

Samin Nosrat has had a meteoric rise in years, aided by the immense success of her cookbook and Netflix show of the same name, "Salt Fat Acid Heat." Her intelligence and kindness, unassumingly relatable nature and genial humor have endeared her to leagues of fans — but it's primarily her exceptionally delicious (and clearly rigorously tested) recipes that have made her so widely respected.
Unquestionably Nosrat's most generally agreed upon "best recipe," this is a surefire winner. The buttermilk lends a subtle tartness and acidic bite to the chicken, which will be almost alarmingly moist — trust me. I wasn't totally sure how this would turn out, seeing as it seems like a ton of buttermilk and a touch of salt and . . . not much else, but Samin knows what she's doing. This chicken will blow away anyone you serve it to, rest assured. Simplicity can be perfection and this is recipe is a perfect example of that.
Straciatella can invoke many a different image for most Italians and Italian-Americans based on the context, but here, Nosrat presents a stellar, warming variation of the classic Italian soup. It is warming and filling, simple yet complex and an absolutely stellar option for a rainy day.
With nothing more than onions, eggs, nutmeg, stock, cheese, plus a bit of oil and salt, this satisfying soup is so much more than the sum of its parts. Add some poached chicken or perhaps even a noodle, starch or grain to gussy this up a bit and make it more of a meal than a starter.
This recipe — a take on the splendid and ubiquitous Roman dish cacio e pepe — features farro instead of pasta and is a bit more streamlined than the traditional recipe, which can often accidentally result in a messy, clumpy amalgamation of water and grated cheese instead of a silky, viscous sauce. Nosrat's technique allows for an easier approach and a more toothsome bite, still featuring the familiar flavors of cacio e pepe that is grounded by the chew of the farro.
Toss in whatever cheese you have on hand — they'll all be delicious.
This Persian classic might be the single best way to make rice. With only five ingredients, you'll be astonished at the end result of perfectly crisped, exceptionally cooked rice.
The instructions are rather long, but be sure to read every word: Once you get the technique down, you'll be thrilled and be able to whip up this gem any day of the week. It's also a showstopper and helps to reframe rice from mere side dish to something really special.
One of my all-time personal favorite dishes, porchetta is the perfect centerpiece for a holiday meal or a special dinner of any celebration. However, porchetta — as it name implies — often uses pork. Here, Nosrat brilliantly swaps it out for turkey, which helps to make this dish a bit friendlier to tastes and diets. The recipe does still include prosciutto, but feel free to leave that out if you're not eating pork — that's precisely what I do.
The turkey is deeply flavored with a mix of fennel, garlic, rosemary and sage and rolled up for a presentation (and flavor) that'll knock everybody's socks off.
Michael is a food writer, recipe editor and educator based in his beloved New Jersey. After graduating from the Institute of Culinary Education in New York City, he worked in restaurants, catering and supper clubs before pivoting to food journalism and recipe development. He also holds a BA in psychology and literature from Pace University.
