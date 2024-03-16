Tucker Carlson pranked by YouTuber claiming responsibility for fake Kate Middleton photo

British YouTubers Josh & Archie got a big laugh at Tucker Carlson's expense after forging Kensington Palace employment documents that landed one of them an interview, pretending to be the person responsible for doctoring the photo of Kate Middleton and her children that created a major stir this week.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) the pranksters break down how they made up a story about being released by the Prince and Princess of Wales for “not doing a good enough job” editing the photo, which was believable enough to fool production staff at the Tucker Carlson Network (TCN).

Following the interview, Josh & Archie fessed up before the network had a chance to air the segment, saying, “[they] didn’t want to cause any more rumors, that are not true, to go out to lots and lots of people.”

Following the announcement from Kensington Palace on January 17 that Middleton underwent a “planned abdominal surgery” and would be hospitalized for 10 to 14 days, there has been a considerable amount of speculation regarding her health and her marriage. The release of the now infamous Mother's Day photo has taken that to a whole new level with people theorizing that she's recovering from plastic surgery, off with a lover somewhere, or dead.

Watch the segment with Carlson here: