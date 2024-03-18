Kate Middleton allegedly seen over the weekend with Prince William

The Princess of Wales was reportedly spotted over the weekend with Prince William and the couple's three children, amid ongoing rumors about her whereabouts and health. U.K. newspaper The Sun detailed how Kate Middleton looked "happy, relaxed and healthy" during a trip to a farm shop with William near their home in Windsor, England, on Saturday. Despite the alleged sighting — which ABC noted marks only the third time Middleton has been seen in public since virtually disappearing after undergoing a planned major abdominal surgery in January — no new photos were shown of Middleton confirming her outing.

Kensington Palace has faced mounting speculation ever since Middleton virtually disappeared from the public eye after undergoing a planned major abdominal surgery in January, feeding online conspiracy theories that have ranged from wondering whether the royal was in a coma to suspicion of an increasingly fraught relationship with Prince William. Media buzz surrounding the situation has seen no signs of abating, especially after a Photoshop blunder in which several major news outlets retracted a photo of Middleton shared of her with her children after it was deemed to have been "manipulated." "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," Middleton said in a statement after the photo was flagged. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day."

Last month, the palace doubled down on a previous statement regarding Middleton's health, indicating that she would not be expected to resume public duties until after the Easter holiday.