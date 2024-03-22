"I'm hoping it sets some people free": Megan Fox opens up about plastic surgery, beauty standards

Megan Fox, the blue-eyed and dark-haired starlet known for her roles in films like "Transformers" and "Jennifer's Body," once held the crown as the sexiest woman in the world (as voted upon by readers of the men's magazine FHM). She the person to whom "Love Is Blind" contestants compare themselves so their love interest behind a wall can visualize their attractiveness.

"She's young, she's hot, she's a rising star and her sex appeal has definitely transformed this year's list. She's got a great future ahead of her," said FHM Online U.S. Editor JR Futrell told Reuters in 2008.

The public obsession with Fox's looks and sex appeal has led to endless speculation about her body, including about what kind of work cosmetic work she has done. It's this level of scrutiny that has led to Fox in recent years to reveal that she has a complicated relationship with her body. Last year, the actress even told Sports Illustrated that she suffers from body dysmorphia and she doesn't "ever see myself the way other people see me."

"There's never a point in my life where I loved my body, never, ever," she said.

In hopes of destigmatizing plastic surgery and the unrealistic beauty standards projected onto women — and quite frankly Fox herself, even as the former "sexiest woman in the world" — Fox shared on the popular podcast "Call Her Daddy" a list of procedures she has had done on her body.

Fox began the podcast by saying, "I'm just gonna go through all the things that I've done because I feel like there's this stigma and I'm not going to win. However, I'm hoping it sets some people free."

Then the actress explained that she had her breasts augmented she was in her early 20s.

"I had them redone after I was done breastfeeding my kids," she continued. "I had to have them redone very recently because [with] the first set, I didn't have enough body fat to disguise [them], you could see the rippling of the implant, so I had to switch them out to this set."

Host Alex Cooper joined in and asked, other than Botox and filler, what else Fox had done. Fox shared that she also undergone every laser treatment "you could possibly think."

Fox continued that she "had my nose done when I was in my early 20s. I've literally been accused of having six, seven, or eight rhinoplasty surgeries — which is impossible, your nose would get necrosis and fall off. I haven't had a rhinoplasty since I was, I'm gonna say, 23."

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

However, Megan said there was one procedure she wouldn't talk about. She said, "There's one thing I had done that I'm gatekeeping, sorry. It was really good, and it's not a known plastic surgery."

While Fox hasn't had a face or brow lift or the popular procedure known as the Brazilian Butt Lift, the actress didn't rule out a brow and facelift in the future.

The actress' transparency shows that attitudes towards plastic surgery are changing and becoming more widely accepted as 24% of the American population reportedly has had some form of cosmetic procedure, according to MedEsthetics Magazine. It highlights how crucial aesthetics and beauty are still heavily important aspects of our society and the entertainment industry which certainly doesn't let women age. However, people like Fox are examples showing us how beauty can be made, shaped and paid for but for a hefty price tag even if they are a beauty standard.