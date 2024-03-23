DA Willis says Wade hearing caused no delay in working towards Trump's election interference case

After accepting the resignation of special prosecutor Nathan Wade last week as part of an agreement that allows her to remain on the election subversion case against Donald Trump, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is making a few things clear.

In an interview on Saturday, Willis says the Wade hearing caused no delay in preparing for Trump's looming trial, which she hopes to start sometime this summer, warning, "The train is coming."

Speaking to CNN while attending an Easter egg hunt organized by WAVE, an organization of law enforcement officers dedicated to helping children and the homeless throughout the year, Willis is candid about her prior romantic relationship with Wade, and pointed in her comments on Trump.

"I don't feel like my reputation needs to be reclaimed," she says. "Let's say it for the record, I'm not embarrassed by anything I've done. I guess my greatest crime is I had a relationship with a man. That's not something I find embarrassing in any way. And I know that I have not done anything that's illegal."

CNN points out that the racketeering case was delayed by two months, but Willis highlights that the main case was not delayed, because her team never stopped working on it.

"All while that was going on, we were writing responses and briefs," Willis says. "We were still doing the case in the way that it needed to be done. I don't feel like we've been slowed down at all. I do think there are efforts to slow down this train, but the train is coming."

