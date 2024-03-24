Azealia Banks slams Donald Trump and Candace Owens in on-brand Instagram rant

Who said Azealia Banks three times? Because she's in the headlines again, and this time it's for calling Donald Trump "fat."

In a recent Instagram story which has since vanished into the ether, the outspoken "212" rapper slammed Trump, Candace Owens and Kanye West in the same breath while sounding-off on recent comments made by Owens in which she expressed her issues with feminism, the LGBTQ community, and the fat acceptance movement.

"These are not politics, these are opinions. And they are tired as hell," Banks writes in her post. "Donald Trump and Kanye are fat, and we saw Kanye fat ashy butt in the gondola... where's the disdain?"

As Newsweek points out, Banks has previously spoken in favor of all three of those people, as well as Vladimir Putin, but new year, new her. I guess.

In 2020, Banks posted an entirely different sentiment to Instagram, this time congratulating Trump following the election, writing, “First off, I would like to apologize to Donald Trump for all the stupid jokes I made. (I was kidding). secondly, I would like to apologize for all the other times I was dumb enough to let the liberal media sway my opinion of you. Thirdly I’m f**king proud as F–K of you.” Let's put a pin in this for November.