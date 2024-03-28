"The View" slams RFK Jr. for potentially taking votes away from Biden

During a segment of "The View" on Thursday, co-host Joy Behar ripped into Robert F. Kennedy Jr., questioning how he's able to rationalize moving forward with his presidential campaign, knowing his chances of winning are slim and that there's great potential to muck up the works for Biden.

Pointing out that the polls are too close for him to be making such a risky move that could ultimately make things easier for Trump in November, Behar said, "Someone has to ask him why are you doing this? Why do you want to destroy the election and hand it to Trump if possible? He’s a Kennedy. His forefathers are rolling over in their graves. His own family is telling him — we already have one clown in the race. Do we need two of them?"

On Monday, Kennedy's own sister, Rory Kennedy, echoed this during an appearance on MSNBC, saying, "This election is gonna come down to a handful of votes and a handful of states, and every vote matters. I'm deeply concerned that Bobby's election will siphon votes away from Biden and will lead to Trump's election."

Watch the segment from "The View" here: