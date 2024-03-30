Biden is cool with Transgender Day of Visibility falling on Easter — Republicans freaking out

The first International Transgender Day of Visibility was on March 31, 2009 and has been celebrated on the same day of the year from then on. But this year, since it happens to fall on Easter Sunday, certain people are losing their minds about it. Especially Republicans.

On Friday, the White House made the following announcement:

“I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., president of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination against all transgender, gender nonconforming, and nonbinary people.”

And judging by the response, you would think that Biden proclaimed this Sunday International Worship Satan Day.

Trump’s national press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is asking for an apology from the White House for this day falling on the same day it always has, which has nothing at all to do with Biden, writing, “We call on Joe Biden’s failing campaign and White House to issue an apology to the millions of Catholics and Christians across America who believe tomorrow is for one celebration only — the resurrection of Jesus Christ.” And others like her fell right in line.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) from Monica Crowley, Former Assistant Secretary of the Treasury, she writes, The “president” has proclaimed Easter Sunday as “Transgender Day of Visibility." This is a spiritual war. See it & understand it. Fast."

And Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene clocks into the discourse with, "Biden and the Democrats decided Easter - the Holy Day of our Savior’s Resurrection - as transgender day of visibility. There is no length Biden and the Democrats won’t go to to mock your faith, and to thumb his nose at God. We know that Christ is King and God will not be mocked, just like we know Joe Biden isn’t really the one calling the shots in the White House. Psalm 37:13: ‘but the Lord laughs at the wicked, for he knows their day is coming.’"

Creating a whole video to explain how these folks are misguided, political commentator Brian Krassenstein writes, "To the ignorant people claiming that The White House and Biden are Satan for 'declaring Easter Sunday as Transgender Day of Visibility,' every March 31st for the last 15 years, including 4 years under Trump was International Transgender Day of Visibility. In 2029 when Easter happens to fall on April Fools Day will you all claim that whoever is President then must think that Easter is a Joke? At least inform yourselves before jumping on the ignorance bandwagon."

