VP Kamala Harris praises Beyoncé for reclaiming country music’s Black roots

"Thank you for reminding us to never feel confined to other people’s perspective of what our lane is,” Harris says

By Kelly McClure

Nights & Weekends Editor

Published March 30, 2024 9:36AM (EDT)

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris arrives to speak about healthcare during an event at the John Chavis recreation center on March 26, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)
After receiving a considerable about of backlash for performing alongside the Chicks at the 2016 Country Music Awards, where they collaborated on a rendition of “Daddy Lessons” off her album "Lemonade," Beyoncé went ahead and gathered up some of the genre's legends — Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton and Linda Martell — for the release of her latest full-length, "Cowboy Carter," which VP Kamala Harris recently referred to as an inspiration. So take THAT, CMA.

In a post to X (formerly Twitter) on the day the album was released, Harris expresses her appreciation to the artist directly, writing, "Beyoncé: Thank you for reminding us to never feel confined to other people's perspective of what our lane is. You have redefined a genre and reclaimed country music’s Black roots.Your music continues to inspire us all."

And Harris isn't the only official toe-tapping to the album. In a post of her own, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) shares a cute clip of herself kicking up her feet on her desk, having swapped out heels with cowboy boots, along with the caption, "Michigan, are you tuned into KNTRY radio? #CowboyCarter."

Despite the trolling from country fans doubting that Beyoncé could pull it off, she is the first Black woman to top Billboard's country chart. 


