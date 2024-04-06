Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson raises eyebrows after saying he regrets endorsing Biden in 2020

During the 2020 election, professional wrestler turned actor, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, used his platform to publicly endorse Joe Biden as his pick in the presidential race. But in a recent interview with Fox News, he says he regrets doing that, and won't be doing it again for this year's election.

Speaking to host Will Cain, Johnson revealed that he's not happy with the state of America right now, highlighting "wokeness" and "cancel culture" as contributing to a division in the country that really bugs him.

Tying this in with his comment on Biden, he says, "My goal is to bring our country together. There’s gonna be no endorsement. Not that I’m afraid of it at all, but it’s just, I realize that this level of influence, I’m gonna keep my politics to myself. And I think it’s between me and the ballot box."

In 2017, he toyed with the idea of running for office himself, commenting during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show" that he'd like to see a different leadership. But in his interview with Fox this week, he seems to have put away those aspirations, for now.

“I’m not a politician. I’m not into politics," he says. "I care deeply about our country. I’m a patriot, and I believe you are too, as well. And right now, my desire and my priorities are my babies and school drop-offs and pickups — that’s important to me."

Watch here: