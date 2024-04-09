Shake Shack throws shade at Chick-fil-A by offering free sandwiches on Sundays

If you're a Shake Shack stan, gear up for this month because you might be able to procure some free chicken sandwiches. The chain is offering free Chicken Shacks every Sunday during the month of April. "Here at Shake Shack, we pride ourselves on our Chicken Shack which is available 7 days a week," the company said in a statement, clearly making a very-thinly-veiled reference to competitor Chick-Fil-A.

In order to get your free sandwich, which includes a crispy chicken breast with lettuce, pickles and buttermilk herb mayo on a bun, you need to place an order of a minimum of $10 at either a Shake Shack kiosk or via the app or website. This can be for either a delivery order or pickup and guests need to use the code "CHICKENSUNDAY." Per the terms of the deal, this exclude Shake Shack locations in "airports, stadiums, arenas, travel plazas and museums."

According to Chick-fil-A's website, the company has been closed on Sundays since founder S. Truett Cathy opened his first restaurant in Georgia. "Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest, enjoy time with their families and loved ones or worship if they choose, a practice we uphold today," the company writes.

Will Chick-Fil-A retaliate and return the shade? We shall see.