Trump calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's push to oust Mike Johnson "unfortunate"

Mere hours before Donald Trump held a joint press conference with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) at Mar-a-Lago to discuss "election integrity," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) appeared in a segment of Steve Bannon's "War Room," during which she referred to Johnson as being "full of s**t." But Trump, apparently, sees things differently.

Making a point to praise Johnson as "doing a very good job" and adding that "he’s doing about as good as you’re going to do," Trump said he stands by the speaker. He views Greene's push to remove him from office as "unfortunate."

“We’re getting along very well with the speaker — and I get along very well with Marjorie,” Trump said, along with his opinion that there are “much bigger problems” right now.

Aside from talk of MTG, Trump and Johnson's tag-team talking points during Friday's press conference included a stand-out statement regarding a crackdown on noncitizen voting — which is already illegal — with Johnson saying that Republicans are going to push legislation requiring proof of citizenship at the polls.

Watch here: