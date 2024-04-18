Marjorie Taylor Greene's Israel aid amendment calls for "space lasers" at the border

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is going off about Jewish "space lasers" again, but this time she's suggesting they could be used against immigrants, making them a good thing.

In a Wednesday night post on social media, Greene said she is offering an amendment to pending Israel aid package that would provide funds for "the development of space laser technology on the southwest border."

"I've previously voted to fund space lasers for Israel's defense," Greene posted, falsely (Israel does not have space lasers). "America needs to take our national security seriously and deserves the same type of defense for our border that Israel has and proudly uses."

As The Daily Beast noted, Israel has an under-development "Iron Beam" defense system that would used ground-based energy beams to knock out incoming projectiles. Presently, no country fires lasers from space.

Greene, a conspiracy theorist who has risen to the top of the Trump-era GOP, was previously ridiculed for claiming in a since-deleted block of text on Facebook that wildfires were started by "space solar generators" that are "beaming the suns power down to Earth," a scheme that she suggested was orchestrated by the Rothschilds, a go-to target for antisemites.