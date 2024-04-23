Trader Joe's announces another recall, this time for packaged herbs

If you've recently purchased any herbs from Trader Joe's, you might want to take a look in your refrigerator.

The grocer has announced a recall on packaged herbs due to a "multi-state salmonella outbreak," according to Elizabeth Chuck with NBC News. Infinite Herbs organic basil, which was sold in clamshell containers from February to April, has been recalled. The product was sold in 29 states plus Washington, D.C., said Chuck, who also writes that "there have been 12 reports in seven states of people being infected with salmonella," including one hospitalization.

“I am heartbroken at the thought that any item we sold may have caused illness or discomfort," Infinite Herbs' CEO and President Grego Berliavsky said in a statement. "We simply will not rest until we can once again be confident in the safety of this product.”

Berliavsky recommends that anyone who freezes their herbs should double check their freezer to ensure they have no frozen basil on hand. He also remarked that the basil had been "sourced from a single farm, which is no longer in production." Trader Joe's advises consumers to either throw out the basil or return it for a refund.

In addition to many recalls over the past year or so, Trader Joe's also recently recalled cashews in March due to potential salmonella concerns.