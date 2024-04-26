Donald Trump took a birthday wish to his wife as an opportunity to complain about his criminal trial.

“I want to start by wishing my wife Melania a very happy birthday,” Trump told reporters inside the courthouse, dedicating mere seconds to her before shifting the focus back to himself. “It would be very nice to be with her, but I’m in a courthouse for a rigged trial.”

Melania Trump, whose absence at her husband’s criminal trial has drawn media attention, turned 54 on Friday. The pair married in 2005, just a year before Trump began his alleged affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels.

In court yesterday, former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker discussed his role in killing stories on Trump’s association with Daniels, telling prosecutors that Trump was worried that the stories would make it back to Melania.

Though she is reportedly taking a step back from a public role in the third Trump campaign, Melania is keeping busy by following in her bible-peddling husband’s entrepreneurial footsteps, selling a $245 necklace to “honor all mothers.”

“We’re doing very well in this rigged trial, and everybody knows it. Yesterday was a big day, but I do have to start by wishing Melania happy birthday,” he said, doubling down in an email to supporters hours later.