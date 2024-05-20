"I sense Matthew's around": Courteney Cox says she feels her late "Friends" co-star's presence

Courteney Cox recently shared that she still feels a connection to her late "Friends" co-star, Matthew Perry, who passed away in October of 2023 at the age of 54.

"You know, he's just so funny. He is genuinely a huge heart, obviously struggled," Cox said of Perry during a recent sit-down with CBS Sunday Morning, per Entertainment Weekly. "I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that.

"You know, I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew — I feel like there are a lotta people that are, I think, that guide us," she added. "I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew's around, for sure."

Perry was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, with the L.A. County Medical Examiner's Office ultimately determining that ketamine use had been the primary cause of death. Other contributory factors included drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine.

Cox, along with fellow "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc provided a statement to CNN grieving the loss of Perry not long after he died. “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the group wrote.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss,” the statement continued. “In time we will say more, as and when we are able. For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty’s family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world.”