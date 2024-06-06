Kellyanne Conway says Trump "doesn't want revenge"

On Thursday night, a clip of Kellyanne Conway began to circulate on social media, in which she uses a segment of Fox News to rewrite history, painting a picture of Donald Trump as someone who took a more graceful stance when it came to the treatment of Hillary Clinton in the prime of the "lock her up" era.

"This is the new narrative by all the lemmings in the mainstream media this week . . . Trump wants revenge and vengeance," Conway says during the broadcast. "He's the one who's had that visited upon him. And if you need any evidence, look no further than how he just stood down in any kind of prosecution of Hillary Clinton, and retribution after he beat her fairly and squarely and racked up 304 electoral votes in 2016. Many people said 'Lock her up.'"

Trump sang this same remix himself during an interview with Fox & Friends on Sunday, in which he denied ever saying "Lock her up" while speaking to co-host Will Cain on the subject.

"Hillary Clinton — I didn’t say, ‘Lock her up,’ but the people would all say, ‘Lock her up, lock her up.’ OK. Then we won, and I said pretty openly, I’d say, ‘Alright, come on, just relax. Let’s go. We gotta make our country great.’"

Of course, there is quite a bit of evidence to the contrary.

And to cite more recent evidence that would point to Trump very much having an interest in revenge, he posted a rant to Truth Social on this very day, calling for members of the Jan. 6 committee to be indicted.

"It is a Total and Complete American Tragedy that the Crooked Joe Biden Department of Injustice is so desperate to jail Steve Bannon, and every other Republican, for that matter, for not SUBMITTING to the Unselect Committee of Political Thugs, made up of all Democrats, and two CRAZED FORMER REPUBLICAN LUNATICS, Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, and Liz 'Out of Her Mind,' Cheney," Trump writes. "It has been irrefutably proven that it was the Unselects who committed actual crimes when they deleted and destroyed all material evidence, in a pathetic attempt to protect Crazy Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats from the TRUTH — THAT I DID ABSOLUTELY NOTHING WRONG. The unAmerican Weaponization of our Law Enforcement has reached levels of Illegality never thought possible before. INDICT THE UNSELECT J6 COMMITTEE FOR ILLEGALLY DELETING AND DESTROYING ALL OF THEIR 'FINDINGS!' MAGA2024."