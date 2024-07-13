Secret Service killed suspected shooter at Trump rally, according to law enforcement

As updates pour in following a violent attack against former President Donald Trump during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday evening — in which the side of his head was grazed, leaving him bloody but "fine," per those at the scene — several outlets have indicated that the suspected shooter has been killed by U.S. Secret Service agents.

The news of the suspect's shooting comes via an update from The Washington Post, having obtained the intel from area law enforcement. The shooter was armed with an AR-style rifle, sources said.

Two people briefed on the matter used as sources by The New York Times say that at least one spectator at the rally was also killed during the event. New York Magazine is reporting that the suspect shooter responsible for both the death of the spectator, as well as the injuries caused to Trump, had been firing from a nearby rooftop.

"I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well," President Biden said in a statement, responding to the news of Trump's injuries. "I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."