"You should be ashamed": Seth Meyers blasts Republican "conspiracy theories" about Trump shooting

Seth Meyers had choice words for Republicans blaming Democrats after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

The "Late Night" host responded to incendiary social media posts from Trump's new running mate Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, and Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga., essentially placing blame on President Joe Biden for the shooting.

Shortly after the shooting on Saturday, Vance said on X, "Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

Collins also pointed the finger at Biden saying state attorneys "should immediately file charges against Joseph R. Biden for inciting an assassination."

However, Meyers blasted those politicians: "At a time when things are bad, you are choosing to enflame the national mood at a dangerous moment rather than show the leadership and basic decency it would take to calm things down. You should be ashamed. Please stop," he urged.

"You're also wrong. Engaging in the work of democracy and peaceful persuasion is the opposite of inciting violence. It's what we need more of, not less," Meyers said. "Accurately describing the dangers of autocracy and warning against attempts to dismantle our democracy have nothing to do with political violence."

He continued: "Speaking plainly about the specter of our authoritarianism is not only our democratic right, it's our civic duty. We must all continue to do it."

The comedian also told his audience that his show serves as a way to combat rising authoritarianism.

"We must all reject violence and safeguard democracy that project is ongoing and never-ending. It's more important than ever," he said.

We need your help to stay independent Subscribe today to support Salon's progressive journalism

While there are calls to "forgo politics" in moments of political violence, Meyers said that “non-violent exchange of ideas and the peaceful resolution of disputes” are “more important than ever.”

But mostly, the ways the U.S. can combat continuous acts of political violence is through “an inclusive politics of compassion, empathy, and community, that’s what we must recommit to now,” Meyers said.

With a final last jab at Republican politicians, Meyer concluded, “What we don’t need are the opportunistic purveyors of paranoia, suspicion and fear, who have already rushed to fill the void with incendiary conspiracy theories and lies.”

"Late Night with Seth Meyer" airs every weeknight at 12:35 p.m. ET on NBC