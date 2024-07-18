Melania Trump skips out on speaking at the Republican National Convention

Former First Lady Melania Trump, who has largely abdicated her public role since her husband left the Oval Office, will not speak at the Republican National Convention as Donald Trump accepts his presidential nomination, despite several requests to do so.

Per CNN, her refusal to speak at the convention breaks with tradition, leaving Usha Vance as the lone spouse of the ticket to speak.

The former first lady has stepped off the campaign trail, alongside the former president’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, who’s also taken a scaled-back approach. But they're stepping out tonight.

In an interview with CBS News, Eric Trump spoke of their appearance at the event, saying, “They're coming in full force and effect, so they'll certainly be here. Ivanka's been an incredible supporter of my father and loves him dearly, and obviously Melania, as well.”

Melania's previous remarks at the 2016 Republican National Convention spurred accusations that her speech was lifted from First Lady Michelle Obama, while she chose to give her 2020 RNC speech from the White House Rose Garden, months before she tore up the historic plants put in place by former First Lady Jackie Kennedy.