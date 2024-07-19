Bud Light loses number one spot, slips to No. 3 beer brand following consumer boycott

Bud Light is no longer the nation’s most popular brand of beer.

According to new sales data, Bud Light fell to third place in U.S. beer sales more than a year after consumers boycotted the brand over its campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.

In second place is Michelob Ultra — also owned by the same parent company, Anheuser-Busch — and in first is Modelo Especial — the official beer sponsor for Team USA in the Olympics. The latter claimed the top spot as the No. 1 selling beer at grocery and convenience stores across the country back in May 2023.

In the four weeks ending July 6, Bud Light represented 6.5% of beer dollar sales in stores nationwide, according to an analysis of NielsenIQ data from Bump Williams. Modelo Especial represented 9.7% of beer dollar sales, while Michelob Ultra represented 7.3%.

“While dollar sales aren’t quite back into the ‘positive’ yet, the declines for the brand have improved dramatically and retailer support continues to improve week after week,” the consulting firm’s CEO Bump Williams told USA TODAY.

Anheuser-Busch said in a statement that Bud Light “will always be a mainstay of our iconic portfolio.”

“Millions of consumers choose Bud Light every day and we continue to invest in partnerships with the NFL, UFC and renowned musicians,” the company added.