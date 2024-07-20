Harris tries to rescue campaign from fundraising pitfall, as donors drop Biden

Vice President Kamala Harris called 300 top Democratic donors to urge them to get back on board after party elites turned against Biden’s continued candidacy, following his debate performance.

The VP, who has taken an increasingly central place in the campaign amid reports that top Democratic opponents of Biden want her out, too, rejected the idea that Biden’s battle was un-winnable.

“I will start by sharing something with all of you,” Harris reportedly told donors, per an anonymous listener who spoke to the New York Times. “Something I believe in my heart of hearts, it is something I feel strongly you should all hear and should take with you when you leave. And tell your friends, too. We are going to win this election.”

Harris' call, which featured LinkedIn founder and Democratic donor Reid Hoffman splitting from an increasingly MAGA-backing Silicon Valley, was focused on winning back donors to the cause.

The message of optimism comes amidst deeply mixed polling, with some counts suggesting the president could lose multiple key swing states without a dramatic change.

Biden, one of the most economically left presidents in modern American memory, has faced severe scrutiny and calls to quit the race from ultra-rich Democratic donors and pundits alike following his lackluster debate performance more than three weeks ago.

Democrats are reportedly experiencing a campaign finance crisis, losing tens to hundreds of millions in pledged funds, while the Trump campaign pulls in tens of millions a month from Elon Musk and recruits big tech allies to boost fundraising efforts.

But both Biden and Harris have stood steadfast on their ticket, rebuking calls from Hollywood stars, moderate legislators, and media figures alike to switch the party’s candidate just four months out from the election.

Harris’ rescue effort comes after progressives urged their colleagues to get in line behind Biden, with Congressperson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accusing Biden’s critics of wanting to toss out the entire ticket, including Harris.