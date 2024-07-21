Kamala Harris is all in

In a follow-up to his announcement on Sunday that he is officially bowing out of his reelection campaign, President Joe Biden bumped it over to VP Kamala Harris, writing that he gives her his "full support and endorsement" to be the nominee of the Democratic party this year. And she's all about it.

“I am honored to have the President’s endorsement and my intention is to earn and win this nomination. I will do everything in my power to unite the Democratic Party—and unite our nation—to defeat Donald Trump and his extreme Project 2025 agenda. We have 107 days until Election Day. Together, we will fight. And together, we will win,” Harris said in a statement of her own on Sunday.

Having said as much, Harris has already put in work to secure the bag in terms of fundraising and has additionally received endorsements from the Clinton family and others.

"Joe Biden is one of the handful of truly great presidents in American history and a patriot beyond measure. We Democrats will be unified and focused behind our next President, Kamala Harris, to keep their great success going and to defeat the autocrats, theocrats and plutocrats," writes Congressman Jamie Raskin in a statement of support.

"We’ve lived through many ups and downs, but nothing has made us more worried for our country than the threat posed by a second Trump term. He has promised to be a dictator on day one, and the recent ruling by his servile Supreme Court will only embolden him to further shred the Constitution. Now is the time to support Kamala Harris and fight with everything we’ve got to elect her. America’s future depends on it," former President Clinton and Secretary Clinton write in their statement, both backing Harris.

It goes without saying that, if elected, Harris will make history two times over.

"I have full faith in Vice President Harris to lead a new generation of leadership for our country," writes Congressman Andy Kim, currently running to represent New Jersey in the U.S. Senate. "Her candidacy is historic, not just the opportunity to elect the first woman, the first AAPI President, and a Black woman, but to continue on the incredible progress we’ve started. The time to unify is now. The stakes are high. Let’s move forward together."