Reactions to Biden's decision to "stand down" vary, but Donald Trump seems thrilled

On Sunday, President Joe Biden announced his decision to "stand down" in his campaign for reelection, officially offering his "full support and endorsement" for Kamala Harris to be the nominee of the Democratic party this year.

In response to the news that many were anticipating, following rumblings in the press that Biden was expected to drop out at the end of this week, Donald Trump was quick to throw in his two cents, stomping down on Biden's neck in a written statement posted to Truth Social.

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for president, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of president by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement," Trump writes. "All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn’t capable of being president, and he wasn’t - And now, look what he’s done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Backing Trump in his sentiments of glee in witnessing Biden back down in the race, Carolina Congresswoman Nancy Mace offers her own take to social media, throwing in some conspiracy theories for good measure, with, "It doesn’t matter who Democrats put up. They have misled, lied and covered up Biden’s cognitive decline for a long time now. Kamala was part of the cover up. They all were along with their friends in the press."

Marjorie Taylor Greene, one of Biden's most vocal opposers went in even harder, writing a lengthy drag to social media:

"There’s a soft civil war happening in the deep state and the elites in power. The Democrats, the IC, and their activists in the media have been lying to us saying there’s nothing wrong with Biden for years," Greene writes. "Next, they start a coup against him demanding he drop out of the race when they couldn’t hide it anymore. Then came the assassination attempt on Trump for the crime of winning. Today, Joe Biden, after weeks of saying he’s in, announces he is dropping out of the presidential race, but remains POTUS. The Biden’s must have gotten the price they demanded for the presidential library that will pay the entire family for years to come. We all know Biden can’t be president if he can’t run for president, but he’s avoiding coronating Kamala by not resigning from office. Never forget they rigged the DNC Convention in 2016 against Bernie Sanders and for Hillary Clinton. It’s a long time until November."

Even actor James Woods went in on Biden, offering, "If you think Joseph Biden was a danger to America as president, wait until you see what he’ll be like as a bitter, enraged lame duck. He MUST resign immediately, lest he go even more insane than he already is."

But for as many celebrating Biden's decision as a sign that it's in the bag for Republicans this year, there are as many congratulating Biden for making the tough choice to put the greater good ahead of his own political desires.

"Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history," writes Pete Buttigieg. "I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country."

"Joe Biden’s presidency has been transformational. He accomplished more in the past four years — to bring back jobs, stand up to big corporations, and build an economy that works for all of us — than we have been able to get done in the last forty," writes Elizabeth Warren. "He deserves full credit for beating Donald Trump in 2020, and his selfless decision today gives us our best shot at doing it again in 2024. While Donald Trump tried to tear down our democracy to maintain his grip on power, Joe Biden willingly stepped aside in order to protect our democracy. President Biden’s selfless action is a profound gift to the people of the United States — and it’s on all of us not to waste it. I endorse Kamala Harris for President. She is a proven fighter who has been a national leader in safeguarding consumers and protecting access to abortion. As a former prosecutor, she can press a forceful case against allowing Donald Trump to regain the White House. We have many talented people in our party, but Vice President Harris is the person who was chosen by the voters to succeed Joe Biden if needed. She can unite our party, take on Donald Trump, and win in November."

And Gavin Newsom, whose name is often tossed around as a good replacement for Biden on the ticket, honors his work, writing, "President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president — a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents."

With much left up in the air, Biden details in his announcement on Sunday, "I will speak to the Nation later this week in more detail about my decision."