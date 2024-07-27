Beyoncé introduces 2024 Team USA Olympians in signature fashion

In terms of A-list glitz and glamor, the 2024 Olympic Games are off to a strong start.

On Friday, the Olympic opening ceremony dropped massive gifts in viewer's laps with performances by Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, and headless Marie Antoinette, prompting an opportunity to ponder: How could it get any better than this? And no, don't say the actual sports of it all, because Beyoncé . . . Beyoncé is the answer to that question.

In a roughly 2-minute and 30-second clip that is making the rounds on social media Saturday, Mrs. Carter introduces the 2024 Team USA Olympians in signature fashion, remixing her single “YA YA” from her "Cowboy Carter" album, with Simone Biles and other members of the women’s and men's gymnastics team's joining in.

“We wanna welcome you to the 2024 Summer Olympic games!" Beyoncé says in the clip, wearing a stars and stripes ensemble capped off with a very patriotic cowboy hat, as is her thing now.

“That pride, and that joy, that’s what gets me about this team," she says, name-dropping the top stars of each sport this year. "And that’s what makes me believe in this team. And that’s why I can’t wait to see what they pull off over these next 16 days. America, give it up for Team USA, the very best of who we are.”

As People highlights in their coverage of the clip, Team USA’s Instagram account dubbed the surprise introduction as the “#Beylympics.”

Watch here: