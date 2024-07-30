Boar's Head announced massive, multi-state deli meat recall due to Listeria contamination concerns

After a report last week of multiple sicknesses and deaths possibly arising from deli meats, Boar's Head Provisions has now announced a multi-state recall of many of its products.

According to Stacey Leasca with Food & Wine, "On Friday, Boar’s Head Products announced it's recalling approximately 207,528 pounds of deli meat, including all liverwurst products currently available across the U.S., as they may be contaminated with Listeria." The recall is in conjunction with a U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service inspection.

According to the recall release, Boar's Head "is recalling all liverwurst product produced by the establishment that is currently available in commerce because it may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes," as well as "additional deli meat products that were produced on the same line and on the same day as the liverwurst, and, therefore may be adulterated with L. monocytogenes." The liverwurst was produced between June 11 and July 17 of this year and has a 44-day shelf life, as per the release. In addition to the liverwurst, Boar's Head is recalling ham, bologna, salami, bacon and more products.

"The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified that a sample collected by the Maryland Department of Health tested positive for L. monocytogenes. The Maryland Department of Health, in collaboration with the Baltimore City Health Department, collected an unopened liverwurst product from a retail store for testing as part of an outbreak investigation of L. monocytogenes infections," said the release.

FSIS is working in tandem with the CDC and "state public health partners to to investigate the multi-state outbreak." According to the FDA, "34 sick people have been identified in 13 states, including 33 hospitalizations and two deaths," as Salon previously reported.