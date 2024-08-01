McDonald’s attempts to get ahead in the ongoing “value meal wars” with an all-new supersized burger

Amid soaring “fast-flation” and a decrease in consumer demand for fast food, McDonald’s is rethinking its value meal strategy by offering an all-new jumbo-sized burger.

On Monday, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski announced the company’s plans to add the “Big Arch” burger to its lineup. The offering will include two patties, melted cheese, “crispy toppings,” and a “tangy McDonald's sauce,” according to Restaurant Business Magazine.

“It's a quintessential McDonald's burger with a twist on our iconic, familiar flavors,” Kempczinski said.

Kempczinski explained that the burger is currently being tested in three international markets, including Canada and Portugal. If the initial rollout goes well, then the company will decide whether it will offer the burger at other international markets, including the United States.

“In the past, you would have seen us try and get after that opportunity in 20 different markets in 20 different ways,” McDonald's CFO Ian Borden told reporters earlier this year, per Food & Wine. “And then you don’t have the ability to build a global equity that you can drive at scale.”

The McDonald's website in Portugal describes the burger as “Um verdadeiro Épico Mac,” or “a true epic Mac.” It further specifies that the burger includes both fried and fresh onions — the former is placed at the base of the burger while the latter is at the top. The slices of cheese are layered in between the two patties and the “tangy McDonald's sauce” is coated on the top bun.

In addition to the burger, McDonald’s says fans can expect more deals in the future.