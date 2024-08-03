As "Real Housewife" Melissa Gorga told me when we recently spoke, chicken cutlets have been a longtime staple in her house. And like many, both within and outside of the Italian-American domain, one of the main go-tos for leftover chicken cutlets is the iconic chicken parm.

Gorga goes beyond the realm of the traditional, though, with a really interesting addition: Prosicutto di Parma.

As she told me, "You know what, [my family] love[s] prosciutto in this house, everyone loves it. So I just thought about putting a little twist on it. That was my own little, like, take on like doing something different. I think I have one child that, like, pulls it off? But everyone pretty much loves it. It adds a little bit more flavor, a little bit like that salty feel. And it's just good! It makes it my own, right? It makes it like something different and my family got used to it, so they love that now."

Furthermore, Gorga pairs her chicken parm. with both spinach and spaghetti, adding a little extra to the plate.

"I love sautéed broccoli rabe," she said. "I love sautéed spinach, these are all of my [favorites]: I love greens. I can eat greens all day long. I eat lettuce. I should have been a rabbit because I love greens. I can eat them all day."

Gorga partnered with Rao's Homemade to deliver this delicious dish, utilizing their classic marinara sauce, but as she also said in our conversation, their other sauces are great, too: Swap out the marinara for their arrabiata or even their vodka for a chicken parm. that really colors outside the lines, if you will. Bonus: It's a one-pan meal.

Conversely, use whatever you have on hand! This dish is sure to be a showstopper regardless. And of course, don't forget the sprinkle cookies.

One Pan Chicken Prosciutto di Parmigiana

Yields 04 servings Prep Time 15 minutes Cook Time 50 minutes