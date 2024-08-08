Chemical used in rocket fuel and explosives is widespread in food products, Consumer Reports finds

A new report published Wednesday by Consumer Reports discovered that perchlorate — a chemical commonly used in rocket fuel, missiles and explosives — is also found in various food products, particularly those often consumed by babies and children.

The advocacy group looked at 196 samples of 63 supermarket products and 10 fast food items, which were chosen because prior scientific research suggested these foods may contain perchlorate. They also analyzed the type of packaging each food came in.

Approximately 67% of the samples had measurable levels of perchlorate, ranging from levels of just over 2 parts per billion (ppb) to 79 ppb. Overall, children’s foods had the highest levels, averaging 19.4 ppb. Baby food, fast food and fresh fruits and vegetables also contained elevated amounts of the chemical.

As for packaging, foods in plastic containers had the highest levels of perchlorate, averaging nearly 54 ppb, followed by foods in plastic wrap and paperboard.

Consumer Reports’ findings come decades after perchlorate was first identified as a contaminant in water and food. In 2003, the Environmental Working Group found perchlorate in nearly 20% of supermarket samples tested, often at high levels. Two years later, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) established a safe exposure level, which they called an “official reference dose,” for perchlorate of 0.7 micrograms per kilogram of body weight per day. That safety dose has been disputed by many food safety experts who claim the level is still unsafe and should be lowered. In comparison, the European Food Safety Authority has set a daily intake of less than half that amount, at 0.3 micrograms per kilogram of body weight per day.

Perchlorate has been linked to potential brain damage in young children along with thyroid and hormone production problems in adults.