“A huge argument”: Food Network’s Sandra Lee gives background on viral “two shots of vodka” meme

Food Network host Sandra Lee’s infamous “two shots of vodka” moment, which was captured during a 2008 episode of her series “Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee,” quickly transcended its origins to become a viral staple of internet culture. The clip, in which Lee casually pours what appears to be half a bottle of vodka into a cocktail shaker after calling for “two shots,” first gained traction on Vine and YouTube, before eventually finding a new audience on TikTok amid the pandemic as a collective desire for escapism and the advent of Zoom cocktail hours collided.

But in a recent Instagram post for Delish, Lee revealed some interesting industry backstory behind the moment. “First of all, I was the first one that did cocktails on national television, and especially on cable,” Lee said. “And that was a huge argument when we were negotiating the show, which, by the way, I never wanted to do ‘Semi-Homemade’ as a TV show and no one knows that.”

Lee said she and network executives negotiated for nine months because they believed “nobody [was] going to enjoy cocktail time” on the show.

“And I go, ‘You don’t know Colleen Schmidt from Fredonia, Wisconsin,’” Lee said. “‘It’s Sunday. She’s watching the Packers. She’s having a Bloody Mary. We gotta make some cocktails.’”

