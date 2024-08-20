“Are you kidding me?” Fox News guest fumes over Kamala Harris eating a bag of Doritos

During a Friday appearance on Fox News, Elisabeth Hasselback, who previously occupied the “conservative chair” on “The View” and served as co-host of “Fox & Friends,” critiqued Vice President Kamala Harris . Not for her policies, not for her political record — but for her choice of an election night snack.

In a campaign email sent earlier that week, Harris recounted how she felt the night Donald Trump was elected in 2016. “It was election night for me as well,” Harris wrote. “It was incredibly bittersweet. When I took the stage for my acceptance speech — to represent California in the Senate — I tore up my notes. I just said, ‘We will fight.’ Then I went home and I sat on the couch with a family-sized bag of nacho Doritos .

“I did not share one chip with anybody,” Harris continued. “Not even Doug. I just watched the TV with utter shock and dismay. Two things are true eight years later: I still love Doritos and we still have not stopped fighting.”

All things considered, it’s a relatively standard campaign email copy since using food as a shortcut to relatability is a common political tactic from candidates on both sides of the aisle (have you seen Trump’s steadily growing Tic Tac routine? ). However, to Hasselback, it was indicative that Harris is not fit to lead the country.

“You just talked about Kamala Harris supposedly eating a bag of Doritos, so emotionally charged after hearing this,” she said to host Sean Hannity. “That’s the commander-in-chief, potentially, that’s the emotional response of the leader of the free world is to binge-eat a bag of Doritos? Are you kidding me?”

She continued: “Can you imagine Putin, how he deals with things? Chugging down a bag of Sour Patch Kids because he’s depressed about something not going his way? Or back in the day, Soleimani — what is he binging on Funyuns?”

