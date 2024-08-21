Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years

Jennifer Lopez filed for divorce from Ben Affleck, following a two-year marriage that was the accumulation of a long off-and-on romance.

On Tuesday, Lopez filed the petition to end the couple's marriage in Los Angeles. The court filing was first reported by TMZ and confirmed by multiple sources to People Magazine.

In the court filing, the musician and actress listed that April 26 was the couple's date of separation. Lopez also filed for the divorce herself without using a lawyer, which means she is technically representing herself, People stated. There is no confirmation if the couple had a prenuptial agreement, as the singer did not mention one in the court filing. Sources told TMZ the couple did not have one.

While the couple was married in a private ceremony in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022, Aug. 20 is the date that marked the second anniversary of their wedding ceremony held in Affleck's home in Georgia.

More than 20 years ago, Lopez and Affleck met while filming their romantic crime comedy "Gigli." The A-list celebrity couple became known by the name Bennifer and became engaged shortly afterward. However, the media frenzy surrounding their relationship postponed their wedding and ultimately caused the end of the relationship, The New York Times reported.

Despite their rekindled romance in 2021 after years apart, the couple allegedly were not living together in their Los Angeles home together. But as their relationship came under scrutiny again during the release of Lopez's visual album “This Is Me … Now: A Love Story” and a documentary of the same name, Lopez abruptly canceled her 2024 tour. Live Nation said in a statement, “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

Lopez and Affleck have not responded to requests for comment.