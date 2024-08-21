Richard Simmons’ brother reveals fitness guru's cause of death

Richard Simmons, the habitually bubbly fitness celebrity who infused positivity into the lives of millions across the world, died July 13 at his home in the Hollywood Hills — just one day after his 76 birthday — and the exact cause of his death has been under investigation ever since.

Although his body was laid to rest on July 19 at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in a private funeral attended by close friends and family, not knowing the circumstances that led to his passing made it difficult, one would assume, to deal with his loss in an appropriately healing way, but the result of the ongoing investigation has finally come to an end, providing closure for all who loved him.

In a statement to People on Wednesday, Simmons’ publicist Tom Estey writes, “This morning, Richard Simmons‘ brother Lenny, received a call from the L.A. Coroner’s office. The coroner informed Lenny that Richard’s death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor. The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed. The family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss."

Per the outlet, "earlier reports said that Simmons had fallen in his home on July 12, after feeling dizzy, and that the exercise icon had told his housekeeper he would possibly seek medical care the next day, if he still felt ill."