Trump campaign yanks "Freedom" clip after Beyoncé bars use of track

Donald Trump's campaign has pulled a video featuring one of Beyoncé's songs after the singer's record label and publishers moved to block it's use.

MAGA campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung on Tuesday posted a clip of the former president exiting a plane after arriving in Michigan. Beyoncé's song "Freedom" — which has been adopted by Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign with Queen B's permission — could be heard playing over the video. "Touchdown in Michigan!! @realDonaldTrump," Cheung wrote.

Rolling Stone reported that Beyoncé threatened Trump with a cease-and-desist over the unauthorized use, with a source telling the outlet that the former president did not obtain permission to use the track, which was featured on her 2016 album, "Lemonade."

Beyoncé, who is rumored to be performing at the DNC on Thursday, has not commented on the digital skirmish with Trump, per The Guardian. She is the latest in a long line of musicians who have openly opposed the ex-president's use of their songs at various rallies and events. Others include Celine Dion, Phil Collins, Johnny Marr, the estates of Tom Petty and Sinead O'Connor respectively, and more.