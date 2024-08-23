Trump campaign adviser slams former Rep. Kinzinger for speaking at DNC

In a recent interview, Donald Trump’s attorney and senior campaign adviser, Alina Habba, railed against former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who spoke out against Trump as a “weak man . . . who can’t stop playing the victim” at the Democratic National Convention.

The former Republican congressman, who has previously spoken out against the party after Trump’s 2020 loss and attempts to overturn the election, and spilled secrets about Trump allegedly "smelling like a butt," addressed the convention on Thursday, speaking just hours before Vice President Kamala Harris took the stage.

“You want to speak about values? You don’t know where the hell you stand,” Habba said in an appearance on Newsmax on Thursday night. “You are calling a man that just took a bullet to the ear weak! And you are saying that he is small and he is soft?”

The rift between Kinzinger and the MAGA wing of the party has only grown since he took a central role in the second impeachment inquiry against Trump, and the subsequent January 6th investigation in Congress.

While each day of the DNC shattered even the most-watched moments of the Republican convention last month, Thursday drew in an average of 26.2 million viewers. But Habba seemed unimpressed by the coalition the Harris campaign assembled to speak against Trump.

“You are worse than a RINO, you are pathetic,” Habba said about Kinzinger.

It wasn’t just the right that criticized Kinzinger’s appearance. Palestinian-American Georgia lawmaker Ruwa Romman, who was denied an opportunity to speak on the DNC stage despite the pleas of Uncommitted Movement leaders, questioned why “our tent can fit anti-choice Republicans, but it can't fit an elected official like me,” in a speech outside the convention.