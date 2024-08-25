"We’re going to disagree": JD Vance comments on RFK Jr.'s endorsement on "Meet the Press"

Just days after Robert Kennedy Jr. spoke of his endorsement of Donald Trump at a rally in Glendale, Arizona — which launched a plethora of online chatter and memes regarding Vance now being more of a #3 than a #2 in Trump's eyes — Vance commented on Kennedy's buzzy new attachment to the campaign, during an appearance on "Meet the Press."

When asked by host Kristen Welker if he had any hesitation about accepting Kennedy's endorsement, Vance said, "No," but followed up with what could point to the contrary.

"We're gonna disagree on issues," Vance said. "There are things that Robert Kennedy said that I disagree with. I'm sure there are things that I've said that he's gonna disagree with. But I think what his endorsement represents is that Donald J. Trump's Republican party is a big tent party . . . What RFK's endorsement really shows is that the Kennedy Democrats are actually more at home in the Republican party of Donald Trump."

To that last point, it should be noted that following Kennedy's endorsement of Trump, a vast majority of his family members — including his cousin, Jack Schlossberg — made near-immediate statements expressing their disappointment in him for aligning with team MAGA, calling it a "betrayal."

Veering away from the topic of Kennedy, Vance made a point to highlight one thing he does share in common with him, which is the belief that many of the safety protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic were "crazy."

