Sabrina Carpenter comes up with her spiciest “Nonsense” outro yet while on “Chicken Shop Date”

After conquering the infamously spicy wings of death on “Hot Ones,” Sabrina Carpenter is back for more chicken, this time on “Chicken Shop Date.” The widely popular YouTube interview show — created and hosted by Amelia Dimoldenberg — features celebrity interviews framed as awkward dates in a series of London chicken shops.

While enjoying a bucket of nuggets and crisps, Carpenter revealed that her first experience with the word “wanker” took place right in the capital of England: “The first time I came to London, someone on the street ran past me and yelled, ‘F**kin’ wanker,’ and I was like, ‘Someone called me a wanker. I feel like I really lived the London experience.’”

The “Espresso” singer also revealed that she has to “brave through” drinking an actual espresso.

“It’s not like I like them because of how they taste. I like them because of how they make me feel,” Carpenter said, before telling Dimoldenberg that she gives off “decaf energy.”

“You just have to find your double shot…in another person,” the singer joked. “It’s not me. I don’t think I give double shot. I think I give, like, single shot.”

In between some clever quips and mild flirting, Carpenter revealed that she would date a barrister over a barista (“I think baristas flirt too much”), said she doesn’t fall in love that easily anymore (“When I was younger, I fell in love very easily and now I fall in love…with some more knowledge”) and shared what she did for Valentine’s Day this year (“I was given chocolate. And I ate it. That was my day”).

The pop star, who released her highly-anticipated album “Short n' Sweet” on Friday, is best known for coming up with a series of witty and viral outros while performing her hit tune “Nonsense” live. Carpenter had the pleasure of hearing an outro written by Dimoldenberg herself during the tail-end of their date.

“Went to London ’cause I had a hot date / The food was average, but the company was great / Four plus four, me and Amelia ate,” the host sang before coming to an awkward pause because she struggled to come up with an ending line.

Carpenter told Dimoldenberg that she would’ve done “something really crazy for the second line” but refrained from sharing it on camera.

Eventually, Dimoldenberg got it out of her: “Later, I’m going to get my p**sy ate.”

Watch the full interview below, via YouTube: