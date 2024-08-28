Carla Hall, José Andrés, Tom Collicchio and other big-name chefs will be “Cooking for Kamala”

In her YouTube series “Cooking with Kamala,” Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in the kitchen where she cooked alongside celebrities and cultural figures like Mindy Kaling, who joined Harris to make masala dosa, and former First Lady Michelle Obama, who prepared a family recipe while discussing public health and nutrition.

Now, over 20 celebrity chefs and culinary industry leaders will be “Cooking for Kamala” on Thursday night.

The free, live virtual event, which was organized by California Congressman Eric Swalwell, will be hosted by Padma Lakshmi, of “Taste the Nation” and “Top Chef,” and actor Joel McHale (who just announced he was joining the third season of the hit thriller series “Yellowjackets”). The sign-up page reads: “Please join the best chefs in the world as they gather online as they introduce you to new recipes of their own AND to recreate one of Kamala Harris' very own recipes!”

The planned list of participating chefs reportedly includes Tom Collichio, Carla Hall, José Andrés, Cat Cora, Gail Simmons, Ruth Reichl, Nancy Silverton, Art Smith, April Bloomfield, Nyesha Arrington, Marcus Samuellsson, Chris Bianco and more.

"It's going to be an epic night of fun, food, and surprises," the event website says. "Grab your apron and come cook along with us."