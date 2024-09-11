"I'll guard your cats with my life": Musk makes creepy offer to Swift after Harris endorsement

Elon Musk is the latest conservative having trouble beating the "weird" allegations.

The X owner jumped on his social media platform following Taylor Swift's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, offering to impregnate the pop star and "guard [her] cats with my life."

Elon's offer to "give" Swift a child came shortly after the "Karma" singer threw in behind the Democratic Party ticket for president.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift shared via Instagram on Tuesday night. "I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Musk's unsettling proposition kicked off the hashtag #ElonIsCreepy, with users pointing out that the Tesla head has been an unfulfilled reply guy of Swift's for quite a while. Musk's daughter Vivian Wilson weighed in on his behavior on Threads, calling the tweet "heinous incel nonsense."

"It's just abhorrent," she wrote. "It's disgusting, it's belittling and incredibly sexist."

Musk wasn't swayed by the reaction to his post, doubling down the next day with a dig at so-called "childless cat ladies." The insult from Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance was repurposed by Swift in her endorsement of Harris. Musk inferred that voters like Swift are suffering the effects of toxoplasma gondii, a single-celled parasite that is carried by cats.

Musk was far from the only right-wing figure to respond to Swift's endorsement. Donald Trump told Fox News on Wednesday that he wasn't surprised by the move.

"It was just a question of time," he said. "She's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."