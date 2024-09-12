Linda Ronstadt adds herself to a growing list of celebrities endorsing Kamala Harris

In the days following Kamala Harris' debate against Donald Trump — which even Fox News concluded shook out in her favor — a growing list of celebrities are making their support of Harris public, via statements that have taken on a running cat theme.

Shortly after the debate wrapped on Tuesday, self-proclaimed "childless cat lady," Taylor Swift, did what many of her fans have been waiting for her to do by coming forward to endorse Harris, writing, "I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."

Picking up the vibe of Swift's post — which was liked on Instagram by Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Aniston and many other celebs — a singer who helped pave the way for her success, Linda Ronstadt, issued a "cat lady" endorsement of her own on Wednesday.

Posting a photo of herself holding a kitten on Instagram, Ronstadt finds a good opportunity to slam Trump in her declaration of support for Harris, writing: