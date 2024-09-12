Linda Ronstadt adds herself to a growing list of celebrities endorsing Kamala Harris

In the days following Kamala Harris' debate against Donald Trump — which even Fox News concluded shook out in her favor — a growing list of celebrities are making their support of Harris public, via statements that have taken on a running cat theme.
Shortly after the debate wrapped on Tuesday, self-proclaimed "childless cat lady," Taylor Swift, did what many of her fans have been waiting for her to do by coming forward to endorse Harris, writing, "I'm voting for Kamala Harris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos."
Picking up the vibe of Swift's post — which was liked on Instagram by Reese Witherspoon, Selena Gomez, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Aniston and many other celebs — a singer who helped pave the way for her success, Linda Ronstadt, issued a "cat lady" endorsement of her own on Wednesday.
Posting a photo of herself holding a kitten on Instagram, Ronstadt finds a good opportunity to slam Trump in her declaration of support for Harris, writing:
Donald Trump is holding a rally on Thursday in a rented hall in my hometown, Tucson. I would prefer to ignore that sad fact. But since the building has my name on it, I need to say something.
It saddens me to see the former president bring his hate show to Tucson, a town with deep Mexican-American roots and a joyful, tolerant spirit.
I don’t just deplore his toxic politics, his hatred of women, immigrants and people of color, his criminality, dishonesty and ignorance — although there’s that.
For me it comes down to this: In Nogales and across the southern border, the Trump Administration systematically ripped apart migrant families seeking asylum. Family separation made orphans of thousands of little children and babies, and brutalized their desperate mothers and fathers. It remains a humanitarian catastrophe that Physicians for Human Rights said met the criteria for torture.
There is no forgiving or forgetting the heartbreak he caused.
Trump first ran for president warning about rapists coming in from Mexico. I’m worried about keeping the rapist out of the White House.
Linda Ronstadt
P.S. to J.D. Vance:
I raised two adopted children in Tucson as a single mom. They are both grown and living in their own houses. I live with a cat. Am I half a childless cat lady because I’m unmarried and didn’t give birth to my kids? Call me what you want, but this cat lady will be voting proudly in November for @kamalaharris and @timwalz .
