Donald Trump addressed the frenzy over his recent coziness to far-right figure Laura Loomer in a post to Truth Social.

Loomer recently drew condemnation from MAGA allies for sharing a racist post about Vice President Kamala Harris. Shortly after accompanying Trump on his way to the first presidential debate, Loomer shared that the White House would “smell like curry” if Harris was elected, a bigoted remark about Harris' Indian heritage.

In a post to Truth Social, the ex-president defended the failed congressional candidate and racist podcaster but attempted to distance her from the campaign, as reports suggested that Republicans feared her gaining more influence with Trump.

“Laura Loomer doesn’t work for the Campaign. She’s a private citizen and longtime supporter,” Trump said. “I disagree with the statements she made but, like the many millions of people who support me, she is tired of watching the Radical Left Marxists and Fascists violently attack and smear me.”

Loomer has been spotted on Trump’s campaign jet as he made his way to and from the Presidential debate, a 9/11 memorial, and other stops this week, drawing increased scrutiny of the self-described “proud Islamophobe.”

During a press conference in California, Trump dodged the question of Loomer's role in his campaign. The former president added that he didn’t “know that much about” Loomer's more fringe beliefs.

“I know she’s been a big fan of the campaign,” Trump said. “I would say that she brings a spirit to us that a lot of people have. We have very spirited people.”

“Laura has to say what she wants. She's a she's a free spirit,” he added.