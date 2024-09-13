Martha Stewart seems to think the idea of Harris as president is a good thing, subtly endorsing

On the heels of recent Kamala Harris endorsements from celebrities like Taylor Swift and Linda Ronstadt, foodie icon Martha Stewart has casually added her name to a running list of pet lovers voting blue in the 2024 election.

On Friday, The Daily Beast broke the news that during an on-stage conversation with the outlet's Chief Creative and Content Officer Joanna Coles at the Retail Influencer CEO Forum on Tuesday, Stewart mentioned that she'd be tuning into Harris' debate against Trump, adding in her signature low-key fashion who she was cheering for.

“Kamala,” she said, with The Daily Beast emphasizing that she used proper pronunciation of the candidate's name.

During her conversation with Coles earlier this week, Stewart said that she supports Harris primarily because she wants a president “who doesn’t hate New York” and “doesn’t hate democracy."

Trump and Stewart have had beef since 2006 over dueling versions of "The Apprentice" that aired at the same time, which Mother Jones wrote a whole feature on in 2020 titled: "The Trump Files: When Donald Got in a Fight With Martha Stewart."

“I was supposed to fire him on air,” Stewart comments on their feud in the article. "And then Donald liked it too much. And look at, you know, it’s fantastic for him. It’s built him a platform. So now he thinks he can be president.”