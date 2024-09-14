Laura Loomer is threatening to lawyer up after Bill Maher joked about a possible affair between the far-right troll and Donald Trump.

Amid growing scrutiny into Trump and Loomer’s personal and professional relationship, Maher joined some social media users — and the Drudge Report — in suggesting that Loomer and Trump were involved in a tryst.

“I think maybe Laura Loomer’s in an arranged relationship … She’s very close to Trump, she's 31, looks like his type,” Maher said on Friday night on his HBO show. “Who's Trump f**king? Because I said, it's not nobody. He's been a dog for too long. And it's not Melania. I think we may have our answer this week. I think it might be Laura Loomer.”

Loomer joined Trump on a multi-day stint this week. There relationship is close enough that Trump was forced to issue a half-condemnation of a racist joke she made about Kamala Harris. Still, Loomer shot back at affair insinuations in a post to X early on Saturday morning.

“I should sue Bill Maher for Defamation. (sic) This is beyond the pale and it’s a complete and blatant lie,” Loomer wrote. “This is unacceptable. And it’s a full blown LIE and incredibly disrespectful to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.”

Loomer, rumored to be a force behind the Trump campaign’s recent pivot into hard-line racist rhetoric against Haitians, has been condemned by loyal MAGA surrogates and Democrats alike in recent days, forcing the campaign to clarify that she doesn’t hold an official position in their staff.