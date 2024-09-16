Shelley Duvall and other notable stars missing from Emmys "In Memoriam" segment

The "In Memoriam" segment of Sunday night's Emmy Awards in Los Angeles — which offered a brief hiatus from the rest of the show to honor industry stars who died in the last year — failed to include some key names.

Set to a performance of "I Am Not Okay" by rapper Jelly Roll, the tribute featured a series of late greats like Donald Sutherland, James Earl Jones, Martin Mull, Richard Lewis, Richard Simmons, Shannen Doherty, Gena Rowlands, Chance Perdomo, and Carl Weathers.

However, social media users were quick to point out other deaths that had been snubbed from the montage, including Shelley Duvall, Treat Williams, Chita Rivera, Joe Flaherty and more.

Duvall, the doe-eyed actor known for her role in Stanley Kubrick's 1980 horror classic "The Shining," passed away in July at the age of 75 as a result of complications from diabetes. The two-time Emmy nominee was also known for her pioneering efforts in children's television programming during the '80s, even founding her own production company.

Viewers were also outraged over what at first seemed to be the omission of late "Friends" actor Matthew Perry, who died in October of 2023 of a ketamine overdose and subsequent drowning in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home. However, "Friends" fans can feel placated in knowing that Perry was already honored by the Television Academy at the 2023 Emmy Awards, which were hosted in January due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes.