"This is an anthem": Stevie Nicks' new feminist single is tied to overturning of Roe v. Wade

Stevie Nicks has released a new single, "The Lighthouse," inspired by the 2022 overturning of landmark 1973 reproductive health decision, Roe v. Wade.

The former "Fleetwood Mac" singer shared the importance of the track, her first single in four years, in a statement, per USA Today. “It seemed like overnight people were saying, ‘What can we, as a collective force, do about this?’ For me, it was to write a song. It took a while because I was on the road. Then early one morning I was watching the news on TV and a certain newscaster said something that felt like she was talking to me, explaining what the loss of Roe v. Wade would come to mean. I wrote the song the next morning and recorded it that night."

“I have often said to myself: This may be the most important thing I ever do, to stand up for the women of the United States and their daughters and granddaughters — and the men that love them," the singer continued. "This is an anthem.”

With lyrics that encourage listeners to "get mad" and remember that “they’ll take your power unless you stand up," "The Lighthouse" speaks fiercely to women living amid a time when access to often life-saving reproductive health care is in imminent jeopardy.

“All the rights that you had yesterday are taken away / And now you’re afraid / You should be afraid,” Nicks sings. “Because everything I fought for long ago in a dream is gone.”

She continues, “Don’t let it happen again / I have my scars, you have yours / Don’t let them take your power / Don’t leave it alone in the final hours.”

The U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade in June of 2022, following a leaked draft of a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that Politico published in May. ​"We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled," Alito wrote in the document. "It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people's elected representatives."

"Roe was egregiously wrong from the start," the justice added. "Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division."

Nicks in the single's accompanying video sings from the perch of a lighthouse, cut alongside images of people at real-life rallies holding pro-choice signs with slogans like, "Never Again" and "The most violent element in society is ignorance."

The singer is slated to perform "The Lighthouse" on the October 12 episode of "Saturday Night Live," which will see pop star Ariana Grande host. As noted by Variety, this will mark Nicks' second appearance on the late-night sketch comedy show, with the first occurring in 1983 when she was promoting her second album.

Though Nicks has not openly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential race, she has heavily hinted at supporting the Democratic nominee. Earlier this month, following Taylor Swift's endorsement of the Veep, Nicks took to Instagram to encourage her followers to vote.

"As my friend @taylorswift so eloquently stated, now is the time to research and choose the candidate that speaks to you and your beliefs. Only 54 days left until the election. Make sure you are registered to vote! Your vote in this election may be one of the most important things you ever do." Nicks signed off on the post as a "Childless Dog Lady," an ostensible reference to a comment made by former president Donald Trump's Republican running mate, Sen. JD Vance, Ohio. For her part, Swift signed off on her endorsement of Harris as "Childless Cat Lady."