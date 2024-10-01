Green Day banned from Vegas radio stations after giving the city an expletive-riddled review

It may be rock and roll to call an American city a "s***hole," but Green Day is paying the price for their sharp words.

During a show at San Francisco’s Oracle Park in September, the band's frontman, Billie Joe Armstrong, let the crowd know his displeasure over his hometown baseball team, the Oakland A’s, being moved to Las Vegas, saying, “I hate Las Vegas," and calling the city "the worst s***hole in America," according to NME.

Naturally, this didn't sit too well with Vegas residents, especially those who just so happen to run radio stations.

After catching wind of Armstrong's comments, Vegas station KOMP 92.3 took to Instagram to write, "KOMP 92.3 has pulled any and all Green Day from our playlist. It’s not us, Billie…it’s you. #vegas4ever.”

Another station, X107.5 wrote on its website: “Well, Sin City heard him loud and clear—and X107.5 is not having it. In response to Armstrong’s inflammatory comments, the station is banning all Green Day music, effective immediately.”

The statement continued, "Armstrong has crossed a line with Las Vegas locals. So we’re breaking up with Green Day completely. Bye Bye, Billie!”

A local DJ at the station said on-air about the controversy, "Maybe [Armstrong] should take a look at the city and the people involved in that transaction than talking smack about the city of Las Vegas."

Armstrong and the rest of the band have yet to comment on the backlash.