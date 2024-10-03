Ex-Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson says she is a conservative who is "proud" to vote for Kamala Harris

In an interview with MSNBC's Lawerence O'Donnell on Wednesday, Cassidy Hutchison, a former aide to Donald Trump, endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris and said her former boss was a threat to democracy who should not be returned to power.

“Donald Trump and JD Vance cannot be trusted with the Constitution. They cannot be trusted to uphold our rule of law and they can't be trusted to enact responsible policy,” Hutchinson said. “That in and of itself is disqualifying."

Hutchinson, who recently authored a book on her experience in the Trump White House, "Enough," also had harsh words for Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio.

"I try not to climb inside the minds of people who seem like they have very frightening thoughts and JD Vance is one of those individuals," she said.

According to the former aide, whose explosive Jan. 6 testimony detailed Trump’s involvement in the U.S. Capitol riot, it is "scary" as a conservative to come out against the Republican ticket. But she said it was time to put country over party.

“I am really, really proud as a conservative to have the opportunity to vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in this election,” she told O’Donnell. “Policy is important.”

Harris would at least be open to discussing what is best for the country instead of what is best for her personally, Hutchinson said.

“I think it's so important that we get past this period of Donald Trump for America to begin healing,” she concluded.