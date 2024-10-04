Marjorie Taylor Greene pushes conspiracy theory claiming "they" control the weather

Before entering Congress, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., claimed that wildfires in California were not caused by natural causes but by secret Jewish space lasers. Now the close ally of former President Donald Trump is again claiming a shadowy cabal — not climate change — is to blame for extreme weather events.

In a Thursday night post on X, Greene asserted: “Yes they can control the weather. It’s ridiculous for anyone to lie and say it can’t be done.”

Greene did not specify who "they" are but was presumably referring to Hurricane Helene, which left behind a trail of destruction across the southeast and claimed over 200 lives.

In an earlier post from Thursday, Greene shared a map implying the hurricane, by design, disproportionately impacted Republican-leaning parts of the country.

"This is a map of hurricane affected areas with an overlay of electoral map by political party shows how hurricane devastation could affect the election," she wrote.

This is not the first, second or third time Greene has succumbed to spreading far-right conspiracy theories, several of which hinge on technology that does not exist. Just earlier this year, the Georgia Republican introduced an amendment that called for "the development of space laser technology on the southwest border."