Mountain Dew brings back a nostalgic logo — and its full name

In its latest brand update, Mountain Dew is aiming for nostalgia in its look — and name. The "MTN" abbreviation that has been on every Mountain Dew can and bottle label for the past 15 years will soon be a thing of the past as the company brings back the full word "Mountain" to its products.

“Born in the mountains, the distinctive citrus flavor of Mountain Dew propelled the brand to become a global cultural phenomenon, giving us a rich history to lean into as we reimagine the next 75 years of the brand," JP Bittencourt, the brand's vice president of marketing, shared with "Food & Wine." "Mountain Dew is reclaiming the mountain with a new logo and visual identity that is synonymous with adventure, celebrating the great outdoors and embracing the 'Dew the Dew' spirit.”

According to "Food & Wine's" Stacey Leasca, the new label will aim to "convey the soda's timeless, adventurous spirit and features what PepsiCo describes as 'relaxed angles' in citrus-inspired colors to 'evoke the refreshing taste of drinking a can of Dew' out in the wilderness with your buddies." The new label will also include the year 1948, noting when the brand was first officially established.

Umi Patel, the Vice President of consumer insights and analytics at PepsiCo Beverages North America, said the new visual identity "tested positively and drove positive purchase intent across DEW loyalists, Gen Z and millennial consumers."