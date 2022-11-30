Why does Mountain Dew think people want to drink fruitcake?

There are a select few desserts that can be turned into drinks. Take for example crème brûlée, which received the Starbucks treatment with its Caramel Brulée Latte, or pumpkin-flavored donuts, which alternatively received the Dunkin treatment with its first-ever Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer.

Fruitcake, however, is not one of them.

That said, the often dry and nauseatingly sweet holiday cake is being transformed into a seasonal carbonated beverage, thanks (we guess?) to Mountain Dew.

The popular soda brand's latest offering is called "Fruit Quake," which meshes citrus soda with a "blast of the fruity taste of the holidays." It looks like Mountain Dew is attempting to infuse the flavors of nuts, spices and dried fruit into one cohesive drink.

Per several online reviews, "Fruit Quake" tastes more like an arts-and-craft project rather than a holiday treat. On Instagram, one online taste tester said the drink "tasted how Michaels craft stores smell" and awarded it a score of "0" on a 10-point scale. A separate taste tester described the drink as a mix of cherry cough medicine and fruit punch while another claimed the drink "doesn't taste like fruit cake, but it tastes WEIRD."

Want more great food writing and recipes? Subscribe to Salon Food's newsletter, The Bite.

"It has a fruity flavor but it also kinda tastes like soap," they added. "I can't pinpoint the fruits I'm tasting but it's not good. Fun to try out but ew. 4/10."

Mountain Dew isn't the only brand that's releasing holiday-themed drinks. Jones Soda Co. recently brought back their limited-time-only Turkey and Gravy Soda, which is a brown-colored soft drink that basically tastes like liquified Thanksgiving dinner. There's also Jones Soda Co.'s outlandish holiday pack — which includes Sweet Potatoes, Dinner Roll and Pea and Antacid flavored sodas — Maine Root Handcrafted Beverages' Pumpkin Pie Soda and Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory's Choco Fizz.